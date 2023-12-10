TikTok Performer Matt Rife's Netflix Special Sparks Controversy

Matt Rife, a TikTok performer, has landed a Netflix special. However, he seems bothered by the fact that his success is largely due to his female fanbase. In his special, he makes a joke about domestic violence, which has sparked controversy.





stellarmagazine » / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TikTok Star's Netflix Special Sparks ControversyMatt Rife, a TikTok performer, has landed a Netflix special. However, he seems bothered by the fact that his success is largely due to his female fanbase. Some viewers were taken aback when he made a joke about domestic violence in his special.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Man with gambling addiction shares his story on TikTokA man shares his experience of battling a gambling addiction and encourages others to seek help through his TikTok account.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

The Power of the Netflix Bump: Suits Reaches New Heights on StreamingThe popular TV show Suits, which originally premiered on a television network in 2011, has experienced a surge in viewership on Netflix. Due to the Hollywood actor and writers strike, Netflix gave the show a significant push, resulting in 3.7 billion minutes of viewing in the United States alone in just one week. This success may lead to the development of new spin-offs. Entertainment writer Matt Belloni describes it as the streaming 'story of the year'.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Six new releases on Netflix this week including disturbing true crime seriesIf you’re a fan of true crime documentaries about cult leaders, wartime deep dives and scandals of the ultra-rich, this week’s releases on Netflix are right up your alley

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Golf stars and F1 driver pairings confirmed for one-of-a-kind Netflix CupStars from the PGA Tour and Formula 1 will be taking part in the Netflix Cup golf tournament in Las Vegas next week with the streaming service now confirming the pairings

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Robbie Williams gives his honest thoughts on performing at Slane Castle in 1999The superstar reveals in his new Netflix doc that the Co Meath concert kept him awake at night the week before.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »