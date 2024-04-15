Tiger Woods Told His Time at the Top of Professional Golf is Over

Tiger Woods has been told his time competing at the top of professional golf is over, after the 15-time major champion endured a difficult end to his Masters outing at Augusta.
Just 24 hours later though, Woods was writing records for all the wrong reasons as the 15-time major champion went on to card his worst ever round at a flagship event, shooting a 10-over-par 82 in round three. He battled back on Sunday, before going on to finish the tournament in 60th at 16-over-par thanks to a final round five-over 77. Woods' struggles in recent years have been well-documented, after the 82-time PGA Tour winner sustained career-threatening injuries in a car crash in 2021.
And according to his former rival Colin Montgomerie, his emotional showing at the Home of Golf should have been his last. "I just wish Tiger had gone after he waved on that Swilken bridge at St Andrews a couple of years ago," he told talkSPORT. "He's kept going, he thinks he can do it but it's quite obvious now physically and mentally, that he can't."He's competing once a month and it's not enough.
Tiger Woods Professional Golf Masters Performance Tournament
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »