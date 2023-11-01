Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy accused of copying LIV Golf with breakaway league

TGL is set to launch in January, and will see 24 of the world's top golfers - including Woods and McIlroy - battle it out on a 15-week innovative circuit. The league will be played away from the golf course, with players competing in a state-of-the-art stadium that will include a simulator, and in-house chipping and putting area.
On Tuesday TGL bosses announced the format and rules for its maiden season that kicks in just over two months, with the 24 players split across six teams, competing against each other each week.READ MORE: LIV Golf has new plan to dominate sport despite PGA Tour merger talks
Whilst the new idea has been praised by many in the world of golf, including the PGA Tour, some have been quick to compare it to the LIV setup. Golf writer and author Alan Shipnuck playfully made the comparison on X on Tuesday.
Shipnuck tweeted: "A team-based breakaway league using an unorthodox format to court new and younger fans? Feel like I’ve heard this before." A number of golf fans have been quick to jump onto the similarities to the Saudi-funded league too.
Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "This really does look like a complete copy of LIV and the worst part of LIV as well," whilst another X user went on to add: "Oh but the TGL is okay, pga is copying LIV cause they are terrible and lack creativity to do something cool."Both McIlroy and Woods have been two of LIV Golf's biggest critics, having remained loyal to the PGA Tour during professional golf's lengthy dispute.
