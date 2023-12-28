Thunderstorms and lightning to hit parts of Ireland

Parts of Ireland will be zapped by lightning over the coming hours while thunderstorms rumble. This latest weather system comes on the heels of Storm Gerrit, which wreaked havoc with torrential downpours and gale-force winds in recent days. Several weather warnings have been issued by Met Eireann, including a thunderstorm alert affecting 12 counties this afternoon and tonight.

The thunderstorm ‘hotspots’ have been named as Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. READ MORE: Effortlessly save over €600 by next Christmas with realistic money challenge The Status Yellow alert, which is in place until 9pm, reads: “Scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity expected. Hail possible too.” Another Status Yellow warning for both wind and rain is in place for Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6am Friday. The alert states: “Southwest to west winds will be strong and gusty at times. A combination of spring tides, large waves and strong winds may result in some coastal floodin





