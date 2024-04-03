Thugs Use Drone to Smuggle Drugs into Irish Prison

Brazen thugs are now showing off the drugs they had flown into an Irish prison - via an expensive drone. Last month this paper obtained shocking footage which showed a person controlling a drone that flew over Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison and dropped suspected drugs into the yard. Now just two weeks later further videos have emerged of the thugs once again controlling a drone via a tablet - and dropping another package into the prison yard.

The footage is different to the one we revealed late last month and appears to show yet another package being dropped into the yard and picked up by a prisoner below. READ MORE: Watch: Video shows brazen thugs flying drone over Dublin prison dropping suspected drugs into yard Further videos have also emerged of the suspected drugs and illegal mobile phones that have then been smuggled inside the prison. In footage seen by this paper, someone shows off a series of tiny phones and several packages and blocks of suspected drug

A shocking video shows brazen thugs flying a drone over a Dublin prison - and dropping suspected drugs into the yard. The Irish Mirror has obtained the video, which shows someone filming the screen of a tablet-like device that is being used to control a drone flying over Wheatfield Prison. We have also confirmed that prison bosses and gardai have launched separate investigations into the video, which is believed to have been filmed on Wednesday.

Brazen thugs flaunt high-tech drone drugs drops into Wheatfield PrisonFurther videos have emerged of the thugs once again controlling a drone via a tablet - and dropping another package into the prison yard.

Video shows thugs flying drone over Dublin prison dropping packages to prisonersExclusive: The Irish Mirror has obtained the video, which shows someone filming the screen of a tablet-like device that is being used to control a drone

