Three teenagers arrested following assault on 14-year-old boy in Sligo on Halloween night

Three male juveniles who were arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Sligo will appear before court this morning. It comes after a teenage boy was left in a serious condition following an alleged assault that happened in Co Sligo at approximately 7:10pm outside a premises on the Mailcoach road on Tuesday night.

The teenage boy was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital. Your morning briefing: Plan to fix defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments delayed, flood-hit firms apply for aid and Island’s Edge stout axedWilliam Reville: We must defend our academic freedom or we will lose it

'My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could'Morning briefing: Plan to fix defective apartments delayed, flood-hit firms apply for aid'It would be transformative': Liffey crossing Farmleigh Bridge has been restored, but will it ever be reused?Heineken Ireland axes Island's Edge stout

Jason Corbett's children told social workers he physically and verbally hurt Molly Martens, court toldAn easy to prepare tasty and comforting dinner dish Your morning briefing: Plan to fix defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments delayed, flood-hit firms apply for aid and Island's Edge stout axed

