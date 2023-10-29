Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

It’s the final week of the 2023 Airtricity League Premier Division season, with one game – Cork City v Shamrock Rovers – on Monday evening, and then a final round of matches on Friday evening. The tie in Turners Cross doesn’t mean a whole lot, as Shamrock Rovers clinched their fourth league title in a row a few days ago, and Cork City are already in the precarious situation of having to contest the promotion/relegation play-off.

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderGalway SHC final: St Thomas win sixth title in a rowIsrael-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widens

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Three at Three – On The Spot HeroesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe scores superb hat-trick as Ireland demolish AlbaniaThree wins from three for Eileen Gleeson’s women as they ease to victory in Tallaght Read more ⮕

Sunday Sweet Treat: Oreo CupcakesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Zara’s latest blazer is top of our Monday must-have listZara's latest blazer is top of our Monday must-have list and it's pretty much guaranteed to sell out, just like last time. Read more ⮕

Una Healy Spends Her Bank Holiday Sunday Hanging With OlympiansThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Rain warning issued as eight counties at risk of flooding on SundayThe rain warning will remain in place until 9pm on Sunday night Read more ⮕