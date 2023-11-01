Three quarters of those released from prison in 2018 not working three years later, CSO shows

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’Suspended sentence for sexual assault of au pair too lenient, Court of Appeal rulesSwimming coach George Gibney file sent to DPP after Garda investigation into fresh allegationsThe Irish Times view on the economic impact of the Gaza conflict: uncertainty continues

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTEBUSINESS: Konversational expands into three European countriesKonversational, the Irish tech consultancy, is expanding into Europe.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Cork legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy singles out his three career highlightsThe St Finbarr’s man had only just come out of minor ranks in 1973 when Cork won their first All-Ireland football title in 28 years, beating Galway in the final.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Donal Skehan has settled into new home after renting five houses in three yearsMedia personality Donal Skehan shares his and his wife's struggle with finding a family home in Ireland after coming back from LA at the beginning of the pandemic

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Manufacturing sector weakens to greatest extent for three monthsStaff hiring stagnated as manufacturers became less optimistic about growth prospects for the year ahead

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Galway three-in-a-row star Séamus Leydon dies, aged 81Dunmore MacHales native was left corner forward on the first ever All Star team in 1971

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Teenager arrested after Halloween assault that hospitalised three peopleGardaí are appealing to witnesses following a brawl that involved a number of individuals in Naas, Co Kildare

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕