Three PSNI officers injured after police car rammed in Co Armagh

Incident came as police tried to intercept man who fled across Border from gardaíTwo of the officers were unable to continue to work their shift following the incident. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA WireThree Police Serice of Northern Ireland officers were injured after a police car was rammed in Co Armagh.

The incident happened on Friday eening after PSNI officers were alerted that a man fleeing the Garda had crossed the Border into Northern Ireland. It is understood that as they stopped the ehicle in the Tullyneill Road area of Newtownhamilton on Friday eening, their patrol car was rammed.A 21-year-old man was arrested, and has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police, driing with excess alcohol, dangerous driing and possession of an offensie weapon. He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

