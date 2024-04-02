Three People, Including Pregnant Woman, Killed in Irish Road Accident

Three people including a pregnant woman were killed during an Easter Bank Holiday weekend of carnage on Irish roads. Claire Kavanagh, who was just weeks away from celebrating her first wedding anniversary, died following a two-car collision on the N24 in Kilsheelan at around 10pm on Friday. The 33-year-old, who was pregnant with her second child, was heading from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, with her husband Anthony Phelan.

He was rushed to Waterford University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Claire, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem will take place at Waterford University Hospital in the coming days. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle are in their late teens and were also brought to Waterford University Hospital with non-life-threatening injurie

Three people including pregnant woman killed on Irish roads over Easter weekendThe weekend fatalities have brought the total killed on Irish roads since the start of the year to 58

