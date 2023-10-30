– Three New Beauty Buys to Try This Week

It’s a serious perk of the job here at Her.ie towers that we get to try and test some of the latest and greatest beauty releases and call it work. Lucky us. Here is a heads up on three products that got a communal thumbs up from the team in the week that was…NYX is a brand relatively new to Irish shores, and so far, so good in our estimation. The latest release is this frankly intimidating-looking eyeliner.

The glosses come in six trend-led shades. The colours are quite soft, as they tend to be for summer, but they’re easily built for a more dramatic effect. Alternatively, they’re perfect over lippie. Max Factor Make-up Artist, Lyndsey Cavanagh comments, “Whilst balms and tinted balm provide nourishment, they often appear dull on application

and very much lack in high colour pigment. Max Factor Colour Elixir Glosses have the comfort of a balm yet a denser pigment content giving a much better colour pay off, especially with the darker shades. What’s more, the shine is more glossFashionSofia Richie has brought back a new-and-improved version of the early 2000s ‘concealer lips’ trendTikTok star reveals genius hack for getting rid of greasy hairCharlotte Tilbury reveals most important make-up hack – and everyone can do it headtopics.com

7 buys from the new H&M collection that is your entire winter wardrobe sorted7 buys from the new H&M collection that is your entire winter wardrobe sorted Read more ⮕

Three at Three – On The Spot HeroesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s new beauty lineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

10 of the best buys on ASOS if you need motivation on the fitness frontThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

10 clever wellness buys to treat yourself to this Sunday eveningThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

National Women’s Council call for three year abortion review to be accepted by governmentAfter the Repeal referendum in 2018 saw the country change the laws around abortion, the reality of the legislation is far from perfect. Read more ⮕