Three more Irish citizens cross from Gaza into Egypt

The Tánaiste has said that three more Irish citizens have managed to cross from Gaza into Egypt. Micheál Martin said it was a lower number than hoped for due to "processing delays" but he believes it is likely most will get out via the Rafah crossing by Sunday. He told RTÉ:"In terms of firmness, there are processing issues Rafah has proved problematic in terms of stop, start closing.

"That is three on top of the 23 yesterday, now we are very pleased with the breakthrough in that we have now 26 Irish citizens out, and we would be very hopeful tomorrow we will have more out and the day after. "And that we will have the bulk of them out and their dependents as well within the next 72 hours." Mr Martin is holding a series of engagements in Israel and the West Bank following his visit to Egypt yesterday. Earlier, he said he had been given assurances from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that the majority of Irish citizens still in Gaza would be able to leave within the next three days

