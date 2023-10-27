Three major presenters have been axed from TV3’s Xposé

Now in its tenth year, the show will bring in some new changes and will lose some presenters in the Autumn.

The programme will see some format changes and will revert to its original 30-minute duration in September. It will air on TV3 from 6pm each weekday evening with a second chance look at 8.30pm every night on 3e.

TV3 confirmed that the new presenter line-up will now consist of Karen Koster, Glenda Gilson, Cassie Stokes and Ruth O’Neill. Aisling O’Loughlin had taken maternity leave earlier this year but it appears she won’t be returning to the show. Neither will Lisa Cannon or Peter O’Riordan. Lisa has been on the show for almost ten years and Peter joined in August 2014. headtopics.com

“Lisa is going to the weekend am show and Aisling is still on maternity leave but not returning to Xposé.Cassie Stokes and Ruth O’Neill were originally brought in to cover both Aisling and Karen’s maternity leaves but while Karen is returning both the girls will remain on the show taking Lisa and Aisling’s spots.

