Three injured after man drives into pedestrians in Germany

Three people have reportedly been injured in the incident, which took place outside a bakery in Bismarckplatz. One victim is said to be a serious condition.

The driver, who witnesses say was carrying a knife, left the scene on foot and was later tracked down by police, who shot him following a short stand-off.

