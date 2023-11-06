Three Brothers Sentenced for Rape and Sexual Assault

Judge Mary Ellen Ring noted that none of the perpetrators had acknowleged any wrongdoing in relation to the offence of rape, which she said was a serious attack on the bodily and psychological integrity of a victim. None of the accused can be indentified and the judge said none of the perpetrators had accepted the verdicts of the jury.

She said this case raised serious questions about how the children were allowed to remain in the care of or in some cases, be rehomed with the family, where they were seriously abused and raped. Home for the family was often the side of the road and poverty had pervaded every aspect of their lives. The oldest brother, 41, was sentenced for the rape and anal rape of two victims, his sister and his niece, for which the court heard he had shown no empathy. One victim had been aged between seven and eight-years-old when the offence occured. He was jailed for 15 years for offences including vaginal and anal rape. Another brother, 38, was sentenced for offences involving three victims including his sister, the same niece and his de-facto brother. He was jailed for 16 and a half years. The third brother, 40, was sentenced to 11 years for the vaginal rape of his sister and to four years for sexual assault, which the judge said had been a form of groomin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Stripe’s Collison brothers invest in smart home-cleaning robotStripe founders join other notable tech founders in backing US start-up Matic in $29.6 million raise

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'They're fantastic trainers' - Moycullen's brothers powering back-to-back Galway title bidSeán, Eoghan and Paul Kelly are key players on the Mocyullen team aiming for more glory.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RTENEWS: Man guilty of grandson's manslaughter to be sentencedA 58-year-old man who admitted vigorously shaking his infant grandson who subsequently died in hospital of head and neck trauma four years ago, has been remanded in custody for sentencing next week.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on televisionYour guide to the best sport on television this week

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: Three-game suspension for New Zealand's Sam Cane after World Cup final red cardPunishment will be reduced to two games once he completes Coaching Intervention Programme.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

JOEDOTİE: Avengers, Black Panther stuntman and three children die in horrific car crashA stuntman known for his work on Avengers and Black Panther has died after a horrific car crash in the US in which his three children also were killed.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more »