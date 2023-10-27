Thousands of student beds ‘to be funded’

Student beds due to be built by universities with access to State funding and low-interest loans must be provided at “below market rates”, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said. Photograph: iStockWelcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest! This week it emerged that universities are to provide thousands of student beds at ‘below market rates’. Carl O’Brien reports.

Universities to get low interest loans to build 2,700 'affordable' student beds: Universities are to get access to low interest loans to

Rent for thousands of State-funded student beds to be provided at 'below market rates'

Low interest loans expected to deliver up to 2,700 new student beds as Trinity moves to freeze rents amid affordability concerns

