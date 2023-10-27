Thousands of assaults on doctors and nurses reported in the past few years

, nurses and doctors in the Ireland East Hospital Group, who are responsible for 11 hospitals in Ireland, received thousands of verbal and physical attacks.

The number of assaults declined across most hospital groups when the pandemic first started, when it came to the Ireland East group, they recorded their highest number of assault reports in 2020 with 596 reported among nurses and 36 among doctors.These assaults include physical, verbal or sexual attacks on staff, with the incidents being categorised into harmful, not harmful, near misses, dangerous occurrences or complaints.

Hospitals in the east and community healthcare services in the west were the ones to report the highest number of assaults.The Ireland East Hospital Group consists of seven Dublin hospitals, St Luke’s in Kilkenny, Wexford General Hospital, Our Lady’s Hospital in Meath and the Midlands Regional Hospital. headtopics.com

The HSE said it “continues to encourage the reporting of all incidents, regardless of the level of harm, if any”. “When considering the figures in the report, it should be noted that staff are encouraged to report all ‘near misses’ and incidents – even those that do not result in harm,” the HSE told Independent.ie.

“Hence, the number of incident reports should not be considered as indicative of a level of harm. There may also be multiple reports relating to the same incident.” The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group made 2,371 assault reports, the South West Hospital Group recorded 1,766 and the RCSI Hospital Group 1,143, with Saolta University Health Care Group recording 862 and University of Limerick hospitals reported 635. headtopics.com

