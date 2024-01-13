Thousands March in Dublin in Support of Palestinians

Thousands of people marched through Dublin city on Saturday afternoon in a national demonstration in support of Palestinians and calling for an immediate end to violence. The rally was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and supported by over 70 groups, including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the National Women’s Council of Ireland and multiple students’ unions.





