This woman’s post about jeans proves you should ignore sizing and buy whatever fits

Lucy Horsley from Yorkshire posted a picture of two pairs of jeans, each of them from popular fashion retailers River Island and New Look.

When comparing the two Lucy noticed that the size 14 from New Look was considerably wider and bigger than the size 18 from River Island which makes little sense. ”The black jeans are a size 14 from new look and the blue ones are a size 18 from river island. How on earth can the bigger size be smaller?!

”No wonder so many girls have confidence issues and hate buying new clothes, why can’t the sizing be the same in every shop?” Horsley said. When some people pointed out that the shape, style and even fastening might just be different, she posted an update to clear up any confusion. headtopics.com

”As this seems to be causing arguments, both of these jeans are high waisted, super skinny and super stretchy with the exact same fastening,” she said. It also serves as a stark reminder that clothing sizes don’t define anyone, especially considering the sizes themselves differ so much depending on the shop.

Next time you’re buying a pair of jeans, ladies, please just buy whatever feels the most comfortable and fits you the best. Don’t hesitate to go up a size just because you refuse to let yourself be a 14 rather than a 12. Remember that sizes vary and the 14 you’re picking up in Penneys might be a 10 in H&M. headtopics.com

