This week's deals include 25% off winter boots, deals on wine & more

Read more:Deals of the week: Half price Christmas toys, Tesco offers on spirits, major ASOS sale and moreChristmas decorations from Lidl and Aldi With Halloween out of the way, it's officially Christmas - in the eyes of shops anyway. From Thursday the 2nd of November, Lidl will be selling a range of budget Christmas decorations including candy cane garden lights for €14.99 and a pine tree garland for €19.99.
23% off Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 on Amazon With the dark mornings upon us, it can be extremely hard to get out of bed. However, a sunrise lamp like Lumie can help wake you up naturally and more calmly than a loud alarm on a dark morning. Amazon currently have the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 on sale for €135, which is 23% off. You can check it out here.
Cult Beauty Haircare Edit worth €164 available for €46 Save over 60% with this seven-piece edit of hair heroes including everything from scalp saviours to a styling cream. It contains: Briogeo Travel Size Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, Briogeo Travel Size Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, Oribe Travel Size Supershine Moisturizing Cream, Aveda Deluxe Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum, OLAPLEX Full Size No.
Up to 33% off premium skincare brands plus a free gift on The Skin Nerd There are some major discounts on big brands like Image Skincare, Neostrata, Skingredients and more on The Skin Nerd website. As well as this, you receive a complimentary gift if you spend over €150! Shop the sale here.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕