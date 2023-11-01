‘This should not be happening’: Simon Coveney on Israeli attack on refugee camp

Health officials from Palestinians have said at least 50 Palestinians were killed after Israeli air strikes the camp earlier this week. Speaking to reporters while on a trade mission to Korea, Coveney said the “idea that a building in a refugee camp... could be targeted, to my mind it's something that should raise serious concern amongst the international community. This should not be happening”.

