This picture of Meghan Markle hugging Beyoncé will honestly make your day.

Yep, the royal couple (and new parents) stepped out on the red carpet for the Lion King premiere.The Duchess, who gave birth to baby Archie in May, looked stunning in a black number with sheer sleeves.
She kept her hair up in a slicked back bun and accessorised the dress with a co-ordinating Gucci clutch. The Lion King premiere was also attended by many famous faces and the star-studded cast, including Beyoncé and Elton John.Meghan and Harry walked down a line of people, greeting them – including members of the cast.Meghan also turned to rapper Jay Z for a hug. Glorious.
According to Rebecca English of The Daily Mail, Beyoncé and Jay Z congratulated Meghan on the birth of her son, Archie.As we all know, this hugging situation is actually a pretty big deal. Why? Well royal etiquette stipulates that you're not allowed to touch a member of the royal family, so leaning in for a squeeze is almost unheard of.