This picture of Meghan Markle hugging Beyoncé will honestly make your day.

Yep, the royal couple (and new parents) stepped out on the red carpet for the Lion King premiere.The Duchess, who gave birth to baby Archie in May, looked stunning in a black number with sheer sleeves.

She kept her hair up in a slicked back bun and accessorised the dress with a co-ordinating Gucci clutch. The Lion King premiere was also attended by many famous faces and the star-studded cast, including Beyoncé and Elton John.Meghan and Harry walked down a line of people, greeting them – including members of the cast.Meghan also turned to rapper Jay Z for a hug. Glorious.

According to Rebecca English of The Daily Mail, Beyoncé and Jay Z congratulated Meghan on the birth of her son, Archie.As we all know, this hugging situation is actually a pretty big deal. Why? Well royal etiquette stipulates that you’re not allowed to touch a member of the royal family, so leaning in for a squeeze is almost unheard of.FriendsKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

Expert explains why Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has kickstarted a major trendExpert explains why Meghan Markle's engagement ring has kickstarted a major trend Read more ⮕

Katy Perry called out after nasty remarks about Meghan Markle resurface onlineAn interview from 2018 resurfaced online after the singer performed at the Coronation concert and she said some pretty harsh things about Meghan Markle Read more ⮕

Samantha Markle slams Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card in least shocking news of the dayHas she? No way. Didn't see that coming. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle just took a secret trip for a VERY sweet reasonThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate toMeghan Markle is fast becoming a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she's known for. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s sister has been suspended from TwitterIt seems like Samantha tries to profit in some way from every part of Meghan's life. She even made a very lengthy statement when Baby Archie was born. Read more ⮕