This Photo Series Shows How Different People Live in Identical Apartments

Romanian photographer Bogdan Gîrbovan has created a series of photos that detail how financial status, taste and pride impact on living spaces.

The photographer approached the tenants of the apartment block in which he lived. Starting on the tenth floor, he photographed the interior of each of the flats beneath. Each flat is identical in layout to the one above, but the individual tastes of the tenant render the spaces pretty much unrecognizable.

