This nail varnish sells once every two minutes in the US

We all like to cut back on our makeup when the weather heats up – what could be worse than having greasy foundation sliding down your face half way through the day?

That’s why we all love getting a manicure for summer, and now we know one of the most popular colours that nail lovers go for., beauty brand Sally Hansen sells a bottle of its Miracle Gel nail varnish in Terra-Coppa once every two minutes in the U.S.

Terra-Copra has sold over 32 million bottles since it launched in 2014 and it’s now estimated that an insane 10 per cent of the U.S. population owns a bottle.It’s an on-trend rose gold hue with flecks of glitter throughout, something we’re pretty sure would suit all skin tones and ideal if you want an alternative to your usual nude mani. headtopics.com

