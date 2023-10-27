This Morning bosses defend Holly and Phil from queue-jumping criticism

coffin lying in state, bosses at ITV have defended their actions, and insisted that they were there in a professional capacity.Since then, This Morning has shared a statement on the issue on their Instagram page.“We asked Philip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access of file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.

Holly and Phil were among many celebrities spotted paying their respects to the Queen’s coffin. Others who have been included David Beckham, Susanna Reid, Tilda Swinton, Sharon Osbourne, Daniel Mays and Neil Jones.On Twitter, he wrote: “Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front.”A statement announcing her death at the time read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

She penned: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”Feature-homepageGossip GirlVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident headtopics.com

