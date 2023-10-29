This Man Might Be The Best Boss In The World After His Latest Announcement

Imagine if, one day in your normal minimum-wage job, you were told that you’d be earning a $70,000 salary.But for one company in Washington, that’s exactly what happened on Monday.

Dan Price, founder of the largest credit card payment processor in Washington state, Gravity Payments, made a surprising announcement on Monday, when he told staff he plans to make a substantial raise to his company’s minimum wage.

the morale boosting motivation came to Dan after he read a study that claims extra money makes a big difference to people’s happiness when they earn less than $70,000 a year.Price plans to cut his own salary from $1 million to $70,000 to help fund the initiative, while using between 75-80 per cent of the company’s projected $2.2 million profit this year. headtopics.com

