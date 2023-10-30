This Kitchen Beauty Hack Will Fake A Flawless ‘Baked’ Complexion In No Time

The term comes from the drag community (and they know their makeup) and means you let translucent powder sit on top of your foundation for at least five minutes, allowing the heat from your face to set your base flawlessly.

However, if you don’t have time to sit and wait for the process to work, beauty YouTuber Miriam Marroquin has a tip for you. Corn starch, or cornflour as it is known on these shores, is apparently the best way to cheat your way to that beautiful matte finish.Then as Miriam demonstrates in the video below, you dust it off quickly before setting your face with the stuff.

The baking ingredient is actually in a lot of high-end powders, including Laura Mercier, as she says in the video.CostSofia Richie has brought back a new-and-improved version of the early 2000s ‘concealer lips’ trendTikTok star reveals genius hack for getting rid of greasy hairCharlotte Tilbury reveals most important make-up hack – and everyone can do it headtopics.com

10 things I would tell my younger self about beautyTravelling back in time to give your younger self beauty advice would be the dream. What would you tell yourself about beauty? Read more ⮕

People can’t get over what this ‘double lashes’ beauty trend effect looks likeDouble lashes are the latest beauty trend wowing people online, but they probably don't look like you'll expect them to. Read more ⮕

Blogger claims she was dropped from major beauty campaign over her ‘skin issues’Kadeeja Khan says L'Oreal had booked her for work but then told her her 'skin issues' meant they couldn't go ahead with the campaign. Read more ⮕

Travel in Style this summer with Thalgo’s travel-sized beauty rangeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This is the amazing €5 primer that Rosie Connolly absolutely swears byRosie Connolly swears by this bargain beauty product! Read more ⮕

Take a shelfie: Beauty Expert Susan Fox’s 10 minute routine for perfect skinShelfies give a unique insight into what both professionals and our peers are using on a day to day basis, and we had to ask our resident skincare expert Susan Fox of Eden Beauty to give us a breakdown of hers Read more ⮕