This Is Why That Morning Shower Is So Important…

You might think it’s only good for waking you up but it turns out your morning shower is more important than that.In fact, around 90 per cent of women said that it transforms the rest of their day and is one of the few times that they get to truly escape.

Two thirds of women said that a shower makes them more relaxed while almost half said it made them happy. A significant number revealed that a shower makes them feel more prepared for the day while 42 per cent said it makes them feel attractive.

As for creating the ultimate shower experience, almost 65 per cent said that products that smell and feel great are important. headtopics.com

