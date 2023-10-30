This is what your most used emoji says about you

As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. Well, an emoji can fill the gaps where words simply won’t surface. Similar to a Sylvia Plath poem, the use of emojis are beautifully poetic and substantially idiotic.You’re a simpleton. People provide you with laughter, which you very rarely reciprocate. It’s not that you’re an arsehole, it’s just that, by your own admission, you’re not very funny. You’ve a good sense of humour and appreciate a relatable meme.You’re a basic soul.

You live the high life and enjoy the finer things that the world has to offer. Brunch is a mandatory weekend activity, along with bottomless Prosecco and a cheeky macaron on the way home. You’ve never rinsed a milk carton and you look down on TK Maxx.You’re unashamedly a Sarcastic Sally. Friends are awfully fond of your mischievous ways, often looking to you for comedic reassurance in their hour of need. You’re brutally honest and never hold back your true feelings on anything.

