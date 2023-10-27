This is what booze diet experts drink to stay in shape

Ben KenyonYou probably know the answer in your heart of hearts – ditch the alcohol all together. It’s full of empty calories and will hamper those precious “gainz”.

Unless you’re going ultra militant on some Spartan diet with absolutely no alcohol, bad carbs or treats, you’ll be itching to go out for a few cheeky drinks.found three alcoholic drinks you can knock back without causing a full-scale diet disaster.The Mexican liquor is safe bet on the calories front with only 96 cals – well, if you’re not mixing it with a pint of full sugar cola.

Always look for the tequila that’s made from 100% agave. It’s naturally sweet and contains no added sugar, which is better for your body. The best way to enjoy it is the old ‘Paleo Margarita’ – a measure of agave tequila, soda water and loads of fresh lime (lime is brilliant for weight loss as it’s full of soluble fibre which helps the body deal with sugar better).If you want to keep your body lean, keep your spirits clear. Any dark spirits like black rum often contain more sugar than their transparent counterparts.Before you start slinging in full fat mixers packed with sugar, just stop and think. headtopics.com

Sling in a slimline tonic or some soda and a fist full of fresh lime and you won’t feel as guilty going out drinking on your summer shred programme.Yes, wine has a fair few calories in per glass – a 250ml glass has around 170 calories and 6g of carbs. It’s not going to be ideal for your diet or your physique if you’re knocking back a full bottle every night.

