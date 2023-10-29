This is the weather that’s in store for the whole country today and tomorrow

As a yellow rain and wind warning stays firmly in place today and tomorrow, today won’t be too bad for the most part.“Cool and blustery today with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees and the best of any brightness will be over the east of the country. Most places will be dry for the day but outbreaks of rain will gradually turn more persistent in places close to the Connacht and southwest Munster coast. Gusty southeast winds.
Cool&blustery today, windy in the S & W. Cloudy but some bright/sunny breaks in E areas. Many places will be dry, some scattered outbreaks of rain near W coasts for a time this morning & persistent rain will develop in SW & W areas during the aft & early eve. Highs of 8 to 11°C.Meanwhile, tonight will be: “Wet and windy tonight across much of Munster and Connacht but remaining dry elsewhere. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees in gusty southeast winds.
“A cold day with afternoon temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in fresh to strong southeast winds, decreasing later in the day.”FriendsDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightPeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prisonMinister for Health slated for not returning amid Temple Street scandal headtopics.com