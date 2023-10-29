This Is The Ultimate News For Fans Of The Apprentice

series with popular spin-offs including Young Apprentice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired and a Comic Relief special.

Now the greatest task of any candidate is about to happen – with last year’s winner Mark Wright claiming an Apprentice ‘All-Star’ show is being pitched to find the ultimate Apprentice. The series will see the winning candidates from each season competing for the spot as the number one right-hand (wo)man to Lord Alan Sugar’s empire.“I shouldn’t say this, but there is talk of all of the winners going back and having a bestof all the people that have won, because there’s now going to be 11 there .

“So you’ve almost got a full complement of people who have won the show over the past 11 years that could make another series and you’d have all of these people from all walks of life and skillsets.” “We joke amongst us – obviously I tell them that I would win easily. It would be interesting to see that, I think.” headtopics.com

Wright added that although he’d be confident in returning to the reality show, some previous winners of the show feel their relationship with the multimillionaire has become too strained to re-appear on the show.

Other notable winners of The Apprentice include wrestler Ricky Martin, doctor and cosmetic surgery expert Leah Totton and quirky inventor Tom Pellereau.