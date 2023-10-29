This Is The Strange New Nail Shape Everyone Is Asking For

While we’re all about having fun with nail colours and designs, when it comes to shape we tend to stick to round or square.

Although we do occasionally go mad with a bit of a pointy stiletto tip, this new shape is VERY adventurous.The technique involves using extra acrylic gel in the centre of the nail but less around the edges to create that convex shape.

Although this curved, round look has been around for a while, the trend is really only after taking off in the last while. Also known as ‘curve nails’ or ‘hump nails’, the hashtags have exploded on Instagram with more and more beauty lovers opting for the unusual shape. headtopics.com

