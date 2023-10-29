This is the MAC product gals in Ireland are totally obsessed with

The global beauty giant is constantly evolving, bringing out collection after collection, from celebrity collaborations to catwalk-inspired ranges.
Despite the fact that we love to try new products on the regular, there are some that we keep returning to time and time again. Studio Fix is viewed by many as the holy grail of foundation because of its long-lasting and high-coverage properties and Strobe Cream was all about the glow long before unicorn highlighter became a thing.Nope, the number one product in Ireland is a lipstick, none other than Velvet Teddy.
Although Ruby Woo was always one of the most-talked about shades, we’ve been chatting with the ladies at MAC’s London HQ who tell us that things have changed considerably. It’s no major surprise given all the talk about finding your perfect nude lip and the fact that it’s been reigning supreme on Pinterest but this is a sign of the times nonetheless. headtopics.com
Oh and if you’re wondering what other MAC beauty buys Irish customers rate, Mineralise Skinfinish Soft & Gentle (€31.50) is number two and Prep & Prime Fix+ (€22) features in the number three spot.
