This Is The App You Need To Download Before Applying For That Job…

So when one man lost his job after he claims his tweets were “unearthed spun completely out of context to make me appear as someone I am certainly not”, he decided to create an app to delete the posts that could cost you your job.

Ethan Czahor, a former political communications officer, has launched ‘Clear’ – an app which connects to your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles to “make sure situations like mine never happen to anyone ever again”.

The app works by searching through your various social media feeds using its own algorithms, and highlighting any posts connected to curse words, alcohol, or sexuality.While the team behind the app are working on being able to identify potentially embarrassing photos or videos in the future, for now you’ll have to keep detagging those unsavoury snaps. headtopics.com

The app, which is currently in its beta stage, will eventually allow users to refine their searches to put their best digital foot forward on their social media platforms. As with all good social media practices though, remember to post responsibly, and be careful what you’re tagged in.Feature-homepage

