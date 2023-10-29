This is the amazing €5 primer that Rosie Connolly absolutely swears by

Sometimes you just can’t resist the €50 eyeshadow palette or the €30 eyebrow gel.Even the gorgeous Rosie Connolly is a fan of an inexpensive makeup product now and then.We’re a big fan of the brand for a number of reasons, but the main one is how affordable things are.Anyway, one product that Roise used stood out to us above the others – and that was her choice of primer.

Weekend glam at the ready ✨ I’m back this evening with another quick and easy makeup tutorial after so many of you loved my 5 minute makeup look earlier in the week ? This time, I’m back with a date night, night out look that’s super quick and easy to do, so if you’ve kiddies hanging out of you before you head out the door then this one is for you ? I’ve used all @catricecosmeticsireland again as their quality is second to none, but their price is so affordable ✨ check out my stories for how I...

Whether outdoors, during sports or in the city: the HD Active Performance Primer prepares the skin for liquid and stick foundations as well as extending their durability. The sweat and waterproof texture additionally convinces with an instant soft focus effect, minimises the pores and creates a perfect make-up base. headtopics.com

