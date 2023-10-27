This Is Bad News For WhatsApp, Snapchat And iMessage

WhatsApp, Snapchat and iMessage are at risk of being banned in the UK because the communication services involve the use of encrypted messages.

The UK government, backed by Home Secretary Theresa May, believe messaging apps such as these are a potential threat to security.A new law by the name of The Communications Data Bill, also known as The Snooper’s Charter, will mean that the online activity of people using the services will be documented.

If the law is passed, it would mean that information passed through these services would be stored for up to a year.

