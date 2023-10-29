This Is A Fashion Trend We Can Get On Board With

Sometimes what we wear dictates what underwear we choose but when all’s said and done, granny pants win when it comes to comfort.According to the piece, written by Hayley Phelan, thong sales have decreased by seven per cent while granny pants sales are up by 17 per cent.In conversation with Hayley, she said: “the high-waisted and high-cut styles hark back to a time when different body shapes were in style”.

Julia Baylis, co-founder of a clothing boutique that sells granny pants, said: “Most lingerie is designed to appeal to a man.Of course, some outfits mean visible panty lines are best avoided but that said, comfort will win out most of the time.

