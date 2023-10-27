This incredible KENZO perfume advert needs to be seen to be believed

You can throw as much money, cool images and glitter at something, but at the end of the day, what you’re trying to do, is sell a smell.

So instead, we now get adverts that try and go for… memorable, rather than anything that tells us what the blasted product smells like.(a somewhat high end fashion retailer, good for one off gifts for your too cool for school loved ones) need to sell their new fragrance, KENZO, they decided to draft Spike Jonze for an advert.

As in “I’m best mates with Bjork, did the Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ video and shot Kanye and Jay Z smashing up a car for Otis” Spike Jonze. What happens when you let one of the most talented filmmakers today shoot a perfume advert? Well, we’ve seen this video seven times now and we’re still not sure.actress Margaret Qualley, Jonze takes the perfume advert to this logical conclusion in “wtf” stakes and we’re entirely here for it. headtopics.com

Four minutes of someone krumping and body pumping around a gallery for a fragrance that we still don’t know the price of. Ace.anti-ageingAirbnbTikTok star reveals genius hack for getting rid of greasy hairCharlotte Tilbury reveals most important make-up hack – and everyone can do itPinot Noir red could be autumn’s most popular hair colour

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

A Picture Tells A Thousand Words: Why We Love Barack And Why Barack Loves Spider-ManThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Supermodel Bar Refaeli has welcomed her second babyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dogs, Domestic Divas & The Driver – The Best Of Tonight’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕