This guy accidentally text two girls at the same time and you can imagine what happened next

You might remember Dan, who text a girl he had just met instead of sending the message to his mates, and now there’s a fella who managed to text two girls at the same time., the below screen grab explains what happened when he “typed the message once and sent it to both of them, thinking it would be two messages”.

However, he didn’t bargain for the fact that they both have iPhones and all of a sudden, he had started off a “little iMessage group” on his phone. Of course, that wouldn’t work out too well and as his friend eloquently put it, “he was stung rapid”.

Apparently, on of the girls realised what was going on and text into the little group and he promptly departed. I just really want to know what the girls said afterwards but I’ll just have to use my imagination for that one.By Ann Cronin headtopics.com

GALLERY – “It’s Not Happening Here.

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

How to solve the Irish Times Crosaire crossword: A beginners’ guide to cryptic codesLike any skill, solving cryptic puzzles can be learned with practice, repetition and perseverance Read more ⮕

Department of Finance official says Russian sanctions ‘unenforceable’ in practiceIrish authorities ‘can’t actually do anything’ about sanctioned Russian money moving through Ireland, official says Read more ⮕

Jane Clarke: ‘For months I was steeped in nature poetry from Yeats to the present day’Hachette Ireland invited the poet to edit an anthology of Irish nature poems for illustration Read more ⮕