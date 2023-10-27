This gorgeous €30 Zara dress is an UNREAL bargain so hurry before it completely sells out

There are some amazing bargains to pick up and one we just have to shout about is this €30 Zara dress, the Satin Camisole Dress which is priced at €29.95.

Some gorgeous new season stock has landed in some of our favourite high-street shops and we are totally obsessed. Satin slip skirts featured as last season’s number one trend and slip dresses are also super popular because they’re stylish and comfortable, win-win.

The red shade of this €30 Zara dress ensures it’s a statement piece and it looks like a designer piece rather than a bargain buy, the type of bargain we justThat’s not the only item we’re crushing on though for this Zara blazer is guaranteed to be a hit with savvy shoppers who can spot a sell-out piece straight away. headtopics.com

It’s the Striped Blazer with Belt and it would look just as good worn without the belt which means you’re getting two looks for the price of one. The neutral shade means it will go with so many pieces in your pre-existing wardrobe and it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.Now, I may be biased because I love a good blazer but can you really ever have enough? A well-fitting blazer pulls an outfit together instantly and you automatically feel more dressed up.

The go-to combination of a blazer, cropped denim and a white t-shirt is a fail-safe ensemble that works every time and with that in mind, I might have to splurge on this latest must-have. There are matching trousers too if that’s your vibe but both pieces would work perfectly worn as separates too. headtopics.com

