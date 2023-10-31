This former industrial premises in Dublin 12 has been turned into a family home with two workspaces

The house is a two-storey, detached dwelling with a flat roof. Its upper level of smooth and rough concrete is almost brutalist but softened by restrained wooden window frames and slats. It has “an honesty of materials”, as Trish puts it, that is beautiful in its simplicity yet will stand up to the test of three children.

The design for the house developed slowly and organically from the original brief of four bedrooms, connected spaces that could be closed off, totalling 220m2, with two office spaces (25m2 and 15m2) – one for Trish to do her art therapy sessions, the other, a photography studio for Brian.

Stepping forward, your gaze goes from the large black limestone tiles and then is directed upwards towards the high ceiling with its wooden beams. Pivot right and two steps lead you down into a large but intimate living room, with concrete floors to showcase an eclectic mix of antique rugs and furniture. This sunken space is lit by a series of small windows, which provide an intriguing play of light.

The open kitchen gains light from the double-height dining space with full-height windows to the garden. The couple liked the idea of being connected, together but in different rooms, and no other space demonstrates this better than the dining area, which Brian likens to an Italian courtyard, with shuttered windows to the bedrooms upstairs.

Their oldest son recently nabbed himself the ground floor guest bedroom as his own. The bedrooms upstairs have balconies and grass roofs that act as large planters to visually connect the garden to these rooms and again, beyond to the trees of neighbouring gardens, creating long, lush views.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Marathon photos as new record set by winnerEthiopian athletes won both the men's and women's events

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Garda appeal as man missing from Dublin home believed to be in CorkNeil Murray, 45, was last seen on Treepark Road at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Real Weddings: Victor and Raymond tie the knot in a classic Dublin venueLiving in Sydney together, Victor and Raymond returned home to celebrate their wedding with loved ones in 25 Fitzwilliam Place.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Heartbreak and camaraderie at Dublin Marathon: ‘How they keep it up for 26 miles I just don’t know’Rain greets runners as thousands take part in 42nd Dublin Marathon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Hundreds without power in Dublin today after ‘large’ electrical faultThere has been a large power outage in parts of Dubin this morning, with power not being restored until 2.30pm.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Dublin Marathon winner breaks new record as over 22,000 participateKemal Husen from Ethiopa won the Dublin Marathon 2023 on Sunday, October 29, as 22,500 people took part in the huge event.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕