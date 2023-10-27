This filthy Robbie Williams sex story has been deleted by the BBC

Williams spilled the beans on a story from his Take That days when he woke up in a castle to find a woman, who he thought was the cleaner, standing at the foot of his bed.

He went into gory detail about what happened next in the bizarre and hilarious sexual misadventure…and you only have to look at fellow guest Anna Kendrick to see the story ruffled a few feathers. But it appears that the clip has been deleted from the show’s official YouTube account and you can no longer watch it on other online versions of the show.“Back in the day, I was renting a castle. We were renting it to rehearse in for a tour.

“I was in this big room in this castle. I’ve got this sleeping bag. I woke up and I was laying on my bed. I was cognisant and I was awake but I hadn’t opened my eyes yet. I was getting more and more confused because I could swear there was somebody in my room. headtopics.com

“I could swear that they were tidying up or cleaning or something. Sure enough, I open my eyes and there was a lady at the bottom of the bed. She could have been anywhere from 28 to 58. She’s got this headset on, it’s got this tape on it and the lead went down to cassette player.

“We were well into the days of CDs at this time and I was like, ‘Wow.’ But you just woke up so you don’t really know what’s going on. She looks at me. I look at her. I went, ‘Alright?’ She went, ‘Alright?’ She looked on the floor where my underpants were, and she went, ‘Calvin Kleins? Pussy!’ headtopics.com

“I’m like, okay, this is definitely really weird. She went, ‘Have you got morning glory?’ This is back in the day when I used to have morning glory! So I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She says, ‘I’ll wank you off!’ I’m really young and I can close my eyes and pretend it’s somebody else, so it’s like, ‘Yeah, go on then!’

