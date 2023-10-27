This Dublin taxi driver was absolutely loving Thursday’s bus strike

Every now and again we get sent something that defies too much description, and this – from JOE reader Graham Darcy – is one of those videos.

His taxi driver today, Mr. Singh from India, is an all singing and all dancing superstar of the roads of Ireland’s capital (always taking care to drive safely, of course). Graham tells us that he has videos of himself on Facebook dancing, and that he was more than happy to be recorded in case The X Factor ever becomes a possibility.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Natural glow: Meet the founders of Dublin’s new, nurse-led skin clinicRun by a team of nurses and with an emphasis on catering to people of colour, Cork-based clinic FILO has opened its first Dublin location. Read more ⮕

Rate of AI improvement has taken world ‘by surprise’, UK expert saysAI could replace admin work of some junior employees in law firms, Dublin panel talk hears Read more ⮕

– Old Dublin Street Names, Seems There Was A Lot Of Gruesome Stuff Going OnThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Social Democrats councillor Carly Bailey standing down from seatSouth Dublin councillor was first elected in 2019 and represented Rathfarnham and Templeogue Read more ⮕

European stocks struggle after ECB decides to press pauseDublin’s Iseq index shed close 0.8% on Thursday Read more ⮕

Woman sues Pornhub claiming recordings of her being sexually abused appeared on siteDublin-based owner of website denies all allegations in High Court case Read more ⮕