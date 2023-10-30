This designer is selling the cutest knitted jumper for International Women’s Day

Mint Velvet is one of our favourite designers out there, constantly keeping up with trends and curating new pieces for each season.The charity has more than 20 years of on-the-ground experience working with women in countries affected by conflict and does incredible work to get them all back on their feet.

Mint Velvet started working with Women for Women International in 2017 and have donated more than €40,000 to the charity. On International Women’s Day last year, the designer label launch a immensely successful collaboration with the charity, in the form of a t-shirt.

It was a huge hit and sold out within 2 weeks – and it was spotted on the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Jo Whiley. Teaming up with Women for Women again this year, Mint Velvet will be launching a knitted jumper on Friday March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day 2019. headtopics.com

The gorgeous knit comes in two colours, grey and navy, and has a little heart on the right side of each.and social channels for when it goes on sale – we’ll definitely be buying one for a cause that is so important.

