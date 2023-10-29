This Christmas Carol Prank is an Unexpected Joy

Notorious YouTube pranker Tom Mabe has turned made fun of the Christmas Caroller image in this hilarious new festive video.

His latest is just brilliant. Mabe enlisted the services of five professional singers and producers to dress as a stereotypical “street-crew” and absolutely nothing like Christmas Carollers. The lads went door to door but the reaction from homewoners was less than warm. That is until the chaps began their beautiful vocal harmonies.

