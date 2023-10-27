This €12 skirt from Nasty Gal is SO flattering (and comes in three gorgeous colours)

They’re stylish. They’re super flattering. They’re also a great alternative when we’re absolutely sick to death of wearing tights.bias-cut satin midi skirt comes in a rose, green and grey colour – and we can definitely see them becoming our wardrobe staple.
We reckon you could pair it with a tee, a biker jacket and a pair of trainers for a comfy (but stylish) weekend look. Or maybe with a comfy knit, a camisole and a cute pair of ankle boots for heading into the office – there are so many possibilities.
To make things even better? It has been reduced from €42 down to just €12 in the retailer’s summer sale.Nasty Gal have a number of similar-style skirts in the sale – and another one that’s caught our eye is the headtopics.com
The orange-and-black spotted skirt has been reduced from €42 to €25.20 and, again, is one of those pieces we know we'll have in our wardrobe for years to come. But if you're looking for something with a bit more of a pastel colour, they also have the touch by touch satin midi-skirt – available in a