Paul Fennessy IS LIAM BRADY the best Republic of Ireland international never to play at a major tournament?People old enough to remember might also consider players such as Johnny Carey, Charlie Hurley and Shay Brennan in the argument.

“It put me off for the best part of 50 years,” Brady tells The 42. “It was a mistake to do that, and I was pretty naive. I was just starting out in the game. And, I don’t think I had any right to write a book.

Gifted creative players were sometimes perceived as somewhat sensitive and soft in the 1970s and ’80s. Brady, however, was not someone who could be easily bullied. One of the earliest and most infamous episodes in his career attests to his strong-mindedness. headtopics.com

Yet there was only ever going to be one choice in the long term and conflict arose when Brady turned down the opportunity to line out in a GAA challenge match and instead accepted the chance to captain Ireland U15s against Wales on the same day.

Even in that era, it was a controversial matter — Brady’s dad contacted a journalist and the story made the newspapers. “But that’s what it was. And I suppose the brothers I was dealing with at school at the time were indoctrinated in this kind of outlook. They were more or less saying that playing soccer for Ireland doesn’t really mean anything. headtopics.com

Brady was just 16 when he joined the Gunners in 1971. His coming of age there happened to coincide with the height of The Troubles.“Well, I think you’re aware of it. The London people were great people. They were extremely good to me, but they didn’t understand what was going on in Northern Ireland. They didn’t understand why, or the reasons behind it and things like that.

