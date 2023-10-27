'They Back Us In Everything We Do': Wrexham Players On Their Hollywood Owners

'Welcome to Wrexham' has become one of the biggest docuseries on telly as it follows Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they become owners of a Welsh football club. The latest series, streaming now on Disney+, follows the women's team as they battle for promotion. Gemma Owen, Rosie Hughes and Lily Jones from Wrexham joined Dave to chat about the evolution of women's soccer, and the impact their new owners have had.

