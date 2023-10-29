HEAD TOPICS

These were the most watched shows and films on Irish TV over Christmas

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

Hats off to Brendan O’Carroll who, as well as generously donating dinners to 2,800 struggling Irish films this Christmas, also delivered Ireland’s favourite TV show over the festive period., a brand new Christmas special on RTÉ One was the most popular programme on Irish television this year, pulling in an average* of 607,500 viewers and a 37% share** on Christmas Day.

had an average of 423,700 viewers tuning in on Christmas night on RTÉ One with a share of 27% of the available audience, while between them, RTÉ One and RTÉ2 accounted for 9 of the Top 10 most watched programmes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.proved as big a draw as ever on Christmas Eve bringing in an average audience of 229,600 with a share of 17%.attracted an average of 185,100 viewers and a share of 13.6% with a share among 15 to 34-year-olds of 23.2%.

starring Pat Shortt on RTÉ One on Christmas night pulling an average of 334,400 viewers and a share of 27% while Anna, Elsa, Olaf and co’swhich drew an average audience of 186,500 and a share of 23.47% on Christmas Day while the St. Stephen’s Day showing ofEarly signs indicate that The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey should be finished at some point during mid-February.*Average audience – The average number of viewers across a programme or series, expressed in 000s. headtopics.com

Ireland Headlines

Read more:Herdotie »

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Significant slowdown in inflation in October from 5% to 3.6%CSO flash report also shows Irish economy declined by 1.8% Read more ⮕

VIDEO: Watch an American Attempt to Read the Irish National AnthemThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Watch: Grandad and Grandson Team Up and Send Irish Pumpkin to Space in Adorable VideoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: This Irish man has made the best engagement proposal everThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕