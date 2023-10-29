These were the most watched shows and films on Irish TV over Christmas

Hats off to Brendan O’Carroll who, as well as generously donating dinners to 2,800 struggling Irish films this Christmas, also delivered Ireland’s favourite TV show over the festive period., a brand new Christmas special on RTÉ One was the most popular programme on Irish television this year, pulling in an average* of 607,500 viewers and a 37% share** on Christmas Day.

had an average of 423,700 viewers tuning in on Christmas night on RTÉ One with a share of 27% of the available audience, while between them, RTÉ One and RTÉ2 accounted for 9 of the Top 10 most watched programmes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.proved as big a draw as ever on Christmas Eve bringing in an average audience of 229,600 with a share of 17%.attracted an average of 185,100 viewers and a share of 13.6% with a share among 15 to 34-year-olds of 23.2%.

starring Pat Shortt on RTÉ One on Christmas night pulling an average of 334,400 viewers and a share of 27% while Anna, Elsa, Olaf and co'swhich drew an average audience of 186,500 and a share of 23.47% on Christmas Day while the St. Stephen's Day showing of

